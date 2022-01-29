Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 8,223 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

ICUI opened at $207.67 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

