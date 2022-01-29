Aviva PLC Cuts Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.