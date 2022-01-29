Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,704 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Loews by 24.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

