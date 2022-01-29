Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

