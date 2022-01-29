Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 13.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KE by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KE by 29.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get KE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

KE stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.