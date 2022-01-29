Aviva PLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,849 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 301,793 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,947,000.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.97. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

