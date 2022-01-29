Aviva PLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,849 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.50 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

