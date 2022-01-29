Aviva PLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

