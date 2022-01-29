Aviva PLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avient worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,695,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient Co. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

