Aviva PLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 8.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.29.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

