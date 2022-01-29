Aviva PLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,472 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 718,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RPRX stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

