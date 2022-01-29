Aviva PLC Invests $1.78 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $96.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $183.88.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

