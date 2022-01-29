Aviva PLC Invests $1.80 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vicor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.21. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $206,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,524 shares of company stock worth $17,976,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.