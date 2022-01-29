Aviva PLC Invests $1.84 Million in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.16% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 86.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 885.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at about $4,894,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 137.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.03 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

