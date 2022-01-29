Aviva PLC Invests $2.31 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

