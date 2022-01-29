Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 28.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 68,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

CMA stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

