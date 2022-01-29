Aviva PLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $237,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $2,514,034.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,524 shares of company stock worth $17,976,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

