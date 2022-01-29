Aviva PLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,596 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,667. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPSC opened at $120.07 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

