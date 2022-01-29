Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,906,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,589,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,180,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

NYSE:GXO opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

