Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.