Aviva PLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,031,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 28.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NOVT stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

