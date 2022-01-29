Aviva PLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,045,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT opened at $132.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

