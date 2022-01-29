Aviva PLC Purchases 43,124 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

