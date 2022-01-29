Aviva PLC Purchases 7,550 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

