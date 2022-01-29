Aviva PLC Purchases New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,667 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

