Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 29.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463,102 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 108,224 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock worth $18,019,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

