Aviva PLC Purchases New Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Balchem by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

