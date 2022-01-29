Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 17,700 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $228,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $287,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

