Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 48,015 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 84.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

