Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.