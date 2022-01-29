Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

