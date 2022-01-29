Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,040,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.83.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.