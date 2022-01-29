Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

Shares of Z opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.