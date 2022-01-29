Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $187.67 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.