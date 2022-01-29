Aviva PLC Sells 12,185 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

ALV opened at $96.79 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

