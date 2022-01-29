Aviva PLC Sells 14,872 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

