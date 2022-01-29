Aviva PLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,122,000 after purchasing an additional 125,681 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.