Aviva PLC Sells 22,280 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $93.19 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

