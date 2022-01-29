Aviva PLC Sells 22,628 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

