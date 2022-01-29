Aviva PLC Sells 235,992 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 84.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.