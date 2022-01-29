Aviva PLC Sells 3,566 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.22 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.