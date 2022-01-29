Aviva PLC Sells 4,647 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $121.00 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

