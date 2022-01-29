Aviva PLC Sells 48,472 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,472 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 109,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 718,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.46 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

