Aviva PLC Sells 6,751 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.