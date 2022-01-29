Aviva PLC Sells 7,734 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.0% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $110.21 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.