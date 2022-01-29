Aviva PLC Sells 8,986 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $1,307,732. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.