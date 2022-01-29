Aviva PLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 147,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

