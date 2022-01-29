Aviva PLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

ESGR stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.25. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.65 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 80.75%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.