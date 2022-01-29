Aviva PLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,904,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,602,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,392,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

