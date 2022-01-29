Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after buying an additional 410,278 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

